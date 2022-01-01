Go
So Chill Eat

GET HUNGRY! Happy to serve the best of Asian inspired dishes in a so chill vibe in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

1004 N S MOUNT OLIVE ST • $$$

Avg 4.7 (11 reviews)

Popular Items

So Chill Roll [Deep Fried]$14.00
Deep-fried roll, Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Jalapeno , So Spicy & So Chill Sauce (8 pc)
So Chill Fried Rice$10.00
Wok-fried rice, scrambled egg, chopped carrots, yellow onions, and beansprouts topped with green onions
Sesame Chicken$12.00
Cubed chicken breasts hand-breaded in a wet mixture, fried, then tossed in a thickened savory sesame sauce, topped with sesame seeds and green onions, served with a side of white rice.
Orange Chicken$12.00
Cubed chicken breasts hand-breaded in a wet mixture, fried, then tossed in a thickened sweet & tangy citrus sauce, garnished with orange slices and served with a side of white rice.
So Crabby$10.00
Crab Mix, Cucumber, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Sesame Seeds, So Chill Sauce
. (8 pc)
Fresh Springrolls$5.00
Lettuce, glass noodles, shredded carrots, cucumber, cilantro, special crunch delicately wrapped in a steamed rice paper, served with a sweet and spicy peanut sauce. (4 pc)
Savory Pad Thai$10.00
Wok-fried thin rice noodles, egg, carrots, yellow onions and beansprouts, tossed in a brown, savory and sour sauce, topped with green onions and beansprouts, served with a side of crush peanuts and lime.
Pad See-Ew$10.00
Wok-fried thick rice noodles, garlic, scrambled egg, and broccoli tossed in a sweet soy sauce
Eggrolls$5.00
Finely chopped vegetables, glass noodles and chicken, rolled in traditional eggroll wrap then deep-fried to a crisp perfection, served with sweet and sour sauce. (4 pc)
Crabby Wontons$5.00
Imitation crab whipped with cream cheese, stuffed inside a thin wonton skin and fried to perfection, served with sweet and sour sauce (4 pc)
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1004 N S MOUNT OLIVE ST

Siloam Springs AR

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
