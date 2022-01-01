So Chill Eat
GET HUNGRY! Happy to serve the best of Asian inspired dishes in a so chill vibe in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.
1004 N S MOUNT OLIVE ST • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1004 N S MOUNT OLIVE ST
Siloam Springs AR
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pieology 8107
Come in and enjoy!
So Chill Eat - Training Account
Come in and enjoy!
28 Springs
Beautiful Food. Remarkable Bar.
Wooden Spoon Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!