Social Bird

3593 Mt Diablo Blvd • $$

Avg 5 (4190 reviews)

Popular Items

Avocado Bruschetta$12.95
Grilled Levain bread topped with freshly chopped Avocado, Pickled Sweet Peppers and Crispy red onions with a sprinkle of Sea Salt.
Roasted Mary's Chicken$25.00
Semi-boned, Roasted Mary’s Half Chicken, Spiced Marble Potatoes, cauliflower, carrot puree (on side), garnished in an Herb Salsa Verde.
Braised Boneless Short Ribs$30.00
Slow Braised Short Ribs, baby carrots, topped with a Wild Mushroom Ragout and Gremolata, Organic Polenta along with Burgundy Sauce served on the side.
Blackened Local Cod Tostadas$17.95
cannelini bean puree, avocado crème fraiche, watermelon radish slaw, yuzu vinaigrette. 3 tostadas
Grilled King Salmon$32.00
Sustainably raised grilled Salmon served with a polenta cake & succotash (corn, fava beans, & roasted bell peppers) deglazed with a brown butter-brandy sauce, garnished with micro greens
\t
(The picture may be different than the listed description due to the salmon set up changing frequently)
Roasted Organic Beets$9.50
Roasted Organic Beets served with Avocado Crema ,Almond Salsa Verde , crumbled Feta Cheese.
Little Gems$12.00
Little Gems lettuce topped with Gorgonzola blue Cheese, Red Onions and Roasted Walnuts, served with a Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side.
Snake River Farm Wagyu Burger$16.00
Snake River Farms beef served on a Challah Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Red Onion served on the side with our Hand cut Fries
Brandt Beef Prime Bavette Steak Frites$34.00
Soy-Tahini rubbed Brandt beef prime Bavette Steak grilled, served with an arugula salad and our hand cut Kennebec fries tossed in truffle oil and parsley, with chimichurri sauce served on the side.
Chicken Slider$16.95
Mary's Fried Chicken Sliders (2) served on house made Buttermilk Biscuits with Red Pepper Jelly, Garlic Aioli and Cheddar Cheese, served with a Napa Cabbage Slaw and Hand Cut Chips .
Location

3593 Mt Diablo Blvd

Lafayette CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
