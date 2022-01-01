Go
Toast

Social Capital

Come on in and enjoy!

TACOS • GRILL

517 S Hudson Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (112 reviews)

Popular Items

$500 Event Fee$500.00
Stonecloud Lite 16oz Can$8.00
$250 Event Fee$250.00
PLAE Buyout$14,000.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

517 S Hudson Ave

Oklahoma City OK

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rise Cafe at City Rescue Mission

No reviews yet

Let us fill your cup with warmth and a smile!

Whiskey Chicks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Earl's Rib Palace

No reviews yet

Oklahoma BBQ is about the passion, the process, and the people.
Born and bred right here in OKC, Earl’s Rib Palace has been the definition of Oklahoma BBQ since 1996. Earl’s is owned and operated by life-long friends who grew up right here in OKC. Their passion was, and will always be to create BBQ and a welcoming destination for anyone wanting affordable, authentic BBQ.

The Union

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston