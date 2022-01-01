Social Circle restaurants you'll love
SOUPS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hot Rod's Diner
208 Village Circle, Social Circle
|Popular items
|Three Tender Plate
|$6.99
Three crispy chicken tenders served with your choice of side and dipping sauce.
|Cheeseburger
|$9.79
It's a hamburger with steam melted cheddar cheese. As my father said, "Keep it simple stupid."
|Meat & Two
|$9.99
Just like grandma used to make. Except you have to pay for this meal with money, not hugs & kisses.
Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits - Social Circle
1299 N Cherokee Rd Suite A, Social Circle
