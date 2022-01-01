Go
Toast

Social House

Thank you for choosing Social House Tavern

25 Ottawa Ave SW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BYO Pizza
Red sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
Big Pretzel$17.00
Sides of smoked gouda cheese sauce, brown mustard and cinnamon butter (V)
Brussel Sprouts$6.00
Margarita Pizza
Red sauce, mozzarella topped with basil
Good Morning Plate$15.00
Smoked Wings$13.00
Choice of bourbon bbq, parmesan garlic, korean bbq, carolina bbq or buffalo sauce, served with celery (GF)(8)
French Dip$16.00
Slow roasted and smoked shaved prime rib with white cheddar, haystack onions, horseradish aioli served on grilled French bread with house made au jus
House Fries$6.00
Smash Burger$12.00
Cheese, lettuce, Tomato and onion on a brioche bun
See full menu

Location

25 Ottawa Ave SW

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Littlebird

No reviews yet

We are a full service restaurant & bar in Grand Rapid's bustling downtown area.

CPE - Banquet

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beacon - Grand Rapids

No reviews yet

We specialize in bringing Coastal Fare to Grand Rapids! Come in and try our amazing dishes.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston