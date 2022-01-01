Go
Social House image

Social House

Open today 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1716 Depot Street

Manchester, VT 05255

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

1716 Depot Street, Manchester VT 05255

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Zoey's Double Hex

No reviews yet

Comfortably Casual Dining

Bob's Diner- Manchester Centre

No reviews yet

Good Food....Good Times!

Depot Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zoey's Deli & Bakery

No reviews yet

-

Social House

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston