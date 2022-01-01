Social House
Open today 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
1716 Depot Street
Manchester, VT 05255
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
1716 Depot Street, Manchester VT 05255
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Zoey's Double Hex
Comfortably Casual Dining
Bob's Diner- Manchester Centre
Good Food....Good Times!
Depot Cafe
Come in and enjoy!