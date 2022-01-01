Go
Toast

Social House (New Acct) - Torrington

Come in and enjoy!

29 Main St.

No reviews yet

Location

29 Main St.

Torrington CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

CRUMBS by Toast & Co

No reviews yet

Coffee shop and breakfast, lunch and smoothies.

Salt 2.0 - Torrington

No reviews yet

Bowls, burritos, wraps and much more! A quickservice restaurant located in downtown Torrington next door to the Warner Theatre. Order online or walk in and pick a table! Serving lunch and dinner daily.

Brinx

No reviews yet

Espresso And Cocktail Bar. Locally Roasted Brew Coffees. Loose leaf teas. Locally baked pastries and breads. Light lunch. All handcrafted, carefully selected ingredients.

Sasso's Coal Fired Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston