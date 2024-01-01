Taglish Filipino-American Kitchen - Social on Main - Taglish
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
110 South Main Street, Elizabethtown KY 42701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Wicked Eyed Woman - Historic Downtown Elizabethtown
4.1 • 1,014
133 W Dixie Ave Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View restaurant
The Fish House & Grill - Elizabethtown - 532 W. Dixie Ave. - Elizabethtown, KY 42701 - 270-506-3849
4.2 • 453
532 W Dixie Ave Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View restaurant
Bluegrass Meats & Catering- Etown - 541 West Dixie Avenue
No Reviews
541 West Dixie Avenue Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View restaurant
Impellizzeri's Pizza Etown - 14 Public SquareSuite 101
No Reviews
14 Public SquareSuite 101 Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Elizabethtown
The Wicked Eyed Woman - Historic Downtown Elizabethtown
4.1 • 1,014
133 W Dixie Ave Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View restaurant
The Fish House & Grill - Elizabethtown - 532 W. Dixie Ave. - Elizabethtown, KY 42701 - 270-506-3849
4.2 • 453
532 W Dixie Ave Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View restaurant