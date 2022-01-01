Social on State
Modern decadent restaurant and cocktail lounge located in the heart of Downtown Binghamton
TAPAS
201 State Street • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
201 State Street
Binghamton NY
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Scoopy Dooby's Ice Cream
Come in and enjoy!
Aqua
Come in and enjoy!
The Colonial
Come in and enjoy!
Dos Rios Cantina
Come in and enjoy!