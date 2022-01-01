Go
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Salad

Social Pie

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

1675 Reviews

$$

5855 Maple Avenue

Dallas, TX 75235

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Build Your Own$12.95
BBQ Chicken$16.95
Margherita$14.95
Texican$17.95
Side Ranch$0.50
Meaty Meat$16.95
The White$17.95
Four Cheese$13.95
Pepperoni$14.95
Pepperoni Cheese Rolls$9.95

check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas TX 75235

