Social Que BBQ and Catering

Popular Items

MAGIC SAUCE
Rib Tip Dinner$12.00
Rib tips, Fries, coleslaw and a slice of bread
Wedges$4.00
3 Chicken Tacos$8.00
Street Style Tacos served with Pineapple Pico, Cheese and magic sauce.
10 Taco Special$25.00
Choose 10 tacos. Please enter how many of each you would like.
Steak
Chicken
Shrimp
Brisket
3 Shrimp Taco$9.00
Street Style Taco served with Cheese, magic sauce and Pineapple Pico
Jambalaya$16.00
Tomato based stew with sausage, chicken, shrimp, peppers, onions, creole spices and herbs served with white rice
Rib Tips and Wedges
Chicken Tips and Wedges
Location

2824 East Michigan Bvld

Michigan City IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
