Social Tap Drinkery

4510 E 19th St N



Popular Items

So-Pep$13.00
10" Wood Fired Crust, Marinara, Mozzarella, Sausage, Pepperoni, Red Onion, Hot Honey, Sun Dust
The Little Wheatly$9.50
Served on a potato bun with Chopped Griddled Onions, American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Pickles, and topped with Wheatly’s Burger Sauce
Served with Double Crisped Crinkle Cut Fries
Served with French Fries
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.50
Certified Angus Beef Burger on a Potato Bun topped with American Cheese, Bacon, Ketchup, Mustard, Shredded Lettuce, Dill Pickles, Tomato, Griddled Sweet Onions
The Wheatly$11.75
Served on a potato bun with Chopped Griddled Onions, American Cheese,Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Pickles, and topped with Wheatly’s Burger Sauce
Cheeseburger$11.50
Certified Angus Beef Burger on a Potato Bun topped with American Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard, Shredded Lettuce, Dill Pickles, Tomato, Griddled Sweet Onions
Fantastic 4$3.14
10" Wood Fired Crust, Mozzarella, Marinara, Parmesan, Basil Pesto
LIMIT OF 10 PER ORDER PLEASE
Strawberry Shake$5.00
Hand spun with real
vanilla bean ice cream.
Pepperoni$11.00
10" Wood Fired Crust, Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Fresh Oregano
Location

4510 E 19th St N

Wichita, KS KS

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
