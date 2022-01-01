Go
Social52 image
American
Bars & Lounges

Social52

Open today 9:00 AM - 3:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2619 West Main Street

Richmond, VA 23220

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

2619 West Main Street, Richmond VA 23220

Directions

Nearby restaurants

The Cocky Rooster

No reviews yet

Delivery now Available

Continental Divide

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SB's Main Street Love Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Olio Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Social52

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston