Social Beast

Social Beast is a kitchen + bar with a beautiful outdoor cocktail garden, serving award-winning pizza, brunch, Tex-Mex + cocktails. Come get social with us or order online for take out or delivery!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • RAMEN

2340 Wisconsin Ave NW • $$

Avg 4.5 (175 reviews)

Popular Items

Gordie Sticks$12.00
Cheesy herb garlic sticks, served with vodka dipping sauce. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Alliums
Agua Fresca, Prickly Limeade$3.50
Pimms Cup$13.00
Gin, Pimms, Mint syrup, Ginger beer, Angostura
Chips & Guac$12.00
Warm, crisp tortilla chips served with housemade guac
Kids Burrito$5.00
Beans + cheese
Pepperoni$17.00
Loaded with cheese, pepperoni and tomato sauce. Possible Allergens: Alliums, Dairy, Pork, Gluten
Chicken Parmesan Sub$13.00
Fried chicken Milanese, marinara sauce, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, served on a sub roll with seasoned fries
Calabaza Salad$12.00
roasted butternut squash, baby kale, cider vinaigrette, spiced pepitas, apples pickled fennel
Signature Cheese
Our signature cheese blend on our housemade crust.
Shrimp Taco$8.00
Panko fried shrimp, Calabrian chile aioli, spicy slaw, housemade flour tortilla
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2340 Wisconsin Ave NW

Washington DC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

