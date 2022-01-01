Go
Toast

Social Beer Garden HTX

Come in and enjoy!

3101 San Jacinto St

No reviews yet

Location

3101 San Jacinto St

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Common Bond On The Go

No reviews yet

The menu will showcase all of Common Bond’s signature cookies, pastries and croissants, as well as a grab ‘n go style savory menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner items.

Tacos A Go Go Catering: Delivery

No reviews yet

Delivered. Fast. Fresh. Hot.
If you have additional questions or need any assistance please call.
832-819-2986

Pretty Liar

No reviews yet

Pretty Liar Lounge & Soundgarden
3017 Milam Street Houston, Texas
77006

Soto - Houston

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston