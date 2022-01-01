Go
Toast

SOCIAL BURGER

A walk-up burger bar offering outdoor dining in the heart of downtown Greenville.

20 E Broad St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SOCIAL SINGLE$8.00
Cheese Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Social Burger Sauce
CHEESEBURGER DOUBLE$10.00
Double Cheeseburger with Social Burger Sauce
Bottle Water$3.00
CHEESEBURGER SINGLE$7.00
Cheeseburger with Social Burger Sauce
SIDE SAUCE$0.50
Soda$3.00
SOCIAL DOUBLE$11.00
Double Cheese Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Social Burger Sauce
HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.00
Carolina Reaper Glaze, Cole Slaw, Pickles
CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Social Burger Sauce
SKINNY FRIES$2.00
See full menu

Location

20 E Broad St.

Greenville SC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Better Than Sex Desserts - Greenville

No reviews yet

Better than Sex Desserts is a restaurant that features some of the best desserts wrapped up in an intimate atmosphere

Sticky Fingers

No reviews yet

A favorite in downtown Greenville, Sticky Fingers is located on the corner of Main Street and Washington Street in the heart of the downtown Greenville business and entertainment district. Stop by and try our award winning ribs for lunch or dinner. Ask about our private banquet room and kids' menu. Sticky Fingers also offers menu items in bulk quantities so you can serve our "fall-off-the-bone delicious" ribs with all the fixins' at your place without the hassle!

Neat Bourbon Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jack n’ Diane’s

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston