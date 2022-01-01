Go
Toast

Social Coffeehouse & Cocktail Bar

41658 Fenwick Street

Popular Items

Spiced Chai$4.50
A sweet and creamy blend of spice combined with the milk of your choice that is perfect for those who prefer tea over coffee!
Cold Brew$3.99
CBRC’s Black Water Cold Brew, steeped for 18+ hours in house.
BLT$13.00
Our spin on a classic BLT. Bacon, greens, tomato, spicy chipotle mayo, roasted red peppers, and provolone on toasted sourdough bread.
Build Your Own Sandwich/Wrap/Bagel$3.00
Your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap with all the toppings to suit your breakfast needs!!
Pesto Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Pesto mayo chicken salad with mozzarella, tomato, greens on toasted sourdough bread
Latte$4.25
Two shots of espresso topped with milk and foam (hot).
Iced Coffee$3.05
Chilled, iced coffee made with Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company’s Eco Reef medium roast
Drip Coffee$2.36
Fresh, drip brewed locally sourced coffee from Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company. Rotating selections available!
Macchiato (Latte)
Milk topped with two shots of espresso. Try this with caramel for a sweet treat!
Baja BLT Bagel$10.00
An everything bagel with bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and chipotle mayo
Location

Leonardtown MD

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
