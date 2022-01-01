Go
Sociale Italian Tapas & Pizza Bar image
Pizza
Italian

Bocelli

Open today 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

279 Reviews

$$

5427 Bayshore Blvd

Tampa, FL 33611

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

5427 Bayshore Blvd, Tampa FL 33611

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Mad Dog & Englishmen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mama's Caribbean Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Good Food, Good Sports

Quality Delivered

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Bocelli

orange star4.3 • 279 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston