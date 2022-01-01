Go
The Social Goat Tavern

1115 Church St. SE • $$$

Popular Items

Veggie Burger$13.00
Beyond Patty
Smokehouse$13.00
Swiss, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Crispy Onion
Social Burger$14.00
Wicked Pimento, Bacon Onion Jam
Wings & Fries$14.00
Buffalo, BBQ, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Sweet Thai Chili
Buffalo MAC
House Made Mac N Cheese, Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, No Side
Basic Build$12.00
Cheddar Cheese
Mush Swiss$13.00
Caramelized Onion, Sauteed Mushrooms, Swiss, garlic Aioli
Tenders$12.00
Fresh & Hand Breaded, Choice of Sauce
BRUSCHETTA Grilled Chicken$13.00
House Made Pesto, Goat Cheese, Tomato, Balsamic Drizzle
Taco - Ribeye$10.00
Sriracha Soy Secret Sauce, Sesame Seed, Cilantro, White Onion
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating

Location

1115 Church St. SE

Covington GA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
