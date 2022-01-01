Social On The Square
Open today 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
107 Henson Rd
Wimberley, TX 78676
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
107 Henson Rd, Wimberley TX 78676
Nearby restaurants
Sip! On The Square
Coffee Shop
Roosevelt Supper Club
Enjoy Wimberley Supper Club- where the ritual of dining is truly celebrated and you belong.
The Leaning Pear
Hill Country-Inspired Cuisine
Creekhouse
Creekhouse is a laid-back, modern restaurant and bar nestled in the hill country. Beneath the trees and overlooking Cypress Creek, we serve classic Texas fare with a sophisticated twist, bringing a new vibrancy to favorited traditions. We offer a wide selection of Texas-brewed beers, fine wines, and artfully crafted cocktails that complement our menu's robust flavors. Come to celebrate, relax and slow down. We believe there's no better reason to gather than for good food, friends, and live music— and no better place to be than Wimberley, Texas.