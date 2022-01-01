Creekhouse

No reviews yet

Creekhouse is a laid-back, modern restaurant and bar nestled in the hill country. Beneath the trees and overlooking Cypress Creek, we serve classic Texas fare with a sophisticated twist, bringing a new vibrancy to favorited traditions. We offer a wide selection of Texas-brewed beers, fine wines, and artfully crafted cocktails that complement our menu's robust flavors. Come to celebrate, relax and slow down. We believe there's no better reason to gather than for good food, friends, and live music— and no better place to be than Wimberley, Texas.

