SOCIETY
Burgers are a simple thing – just meat and cheese between two buns. They are enjoyed across this country, no matter where we're from or what we put on top of them. From the backyard to greasy spoon, everyone has their own perfect burger, and they love to share it with the people in their lives
1419 E 15TH ST
Popular Items
Location
1419 E 15TH ST
Tulsa OK
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
Due to the time it takes to prepare your meal, orders will not be accepted online after 9:40 PM Sunday-Thursday. Late night to go orders may be placed at our bar until 10:45.
Foxy Tacos
Foxy Tacos
Prossimo
Light, artful dishes inspired by the Amalfi Coast in an intimate setting
Bagelarium STG Gelato - Cherry Street
Come in and enjoy!!