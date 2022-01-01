Go
Toast

SOCIETY

Burgers are a simple thing – just meat and cheese between two buns. They are enjoyed across this country, no matter where we're from or what we put on top of them. From the backyard to greasy spoon, everyone has their own perfect burger, and they love to share it with the people in their lives

1419 E 15TH ST

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bacon 'Cheeese'$10.50
White and yellow American cheese, pepper jack cheese, bacon, pickles, and mayo.
50/50$4.00
Kid Cheeseburger$6.00
Single patty, and American Cheese, on a brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Classic$9.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and house sauce.
Shroom$9.50
Mayo, sautéed portabella mushrooms, swiss cheese, and caramelized onions.
Fries$3.00
Pim' & Jam$10.00
Pimento cheese, bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, and house burger sauce.
Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
Jalapeno Cheddar Tots$4.00
Blue$10.00
Bacon, creamy blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, and house burger sauce.
See full menu

Location

1419 E 15TH ST

Tulsa OK

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa

No reviews yet

Due to the time it takes to prepare your meal, orders will not be accepted online after 9:40 PM Sunday-Thursday. Late night to go orders may be placed at our bar until 10:45.

Foxy Tacos

No reviews yet

Foxy Tacos

Prossimo

No reviews yet

Light, artful dishes inspired by the Amalfi Coast in an intimate setting

Bagelarium STG Gelato - Cherry Street

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston