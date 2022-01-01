Go
Society Pie

Family Owned Pizzeria Serving Up Whole Pies, Knots, Salads, and Local Beer!

8410 SW Nimbus Ave, Suite 500

Popular Items

Small Sweet Knots$4.50
6 House made Cinnamon/Sugar Knots served with our House Made Glaze
Supreme 14''$23.00
Red Sauce, 100% Mozz, Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, and Shrooms. Discounted Price. Please no additions or substitutions.
Small Garden Salad$5.50
Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Croutons, and Cheddar Cheese - served with your choice of Dressing
Small Garlic Knots$4.50
6 House made Knots coated with Garlic, Parmesan, and Parsley
Large Garlic Knots$8.00
12 House made Knots coated with Garlic, Parmesan, and Parsley
Supreme 18''$31.00
Red Sauce, 100% Mozz, Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, and Shrooms. Discounted Price. Please no additions or substitutions.
Create Your Own 14" Pizza$16.00
Includes Red Sauce and 100% Premium Mozzarella
Create Your Own 18" Pizza$21.00
Includes Red Sauce and 100% Premium Mozzarella
Large Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parm, Croutons, and a couple slices of Lemon - served with Caesar Dressing
Small Caesar Salad$5.50
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parm, Croutons, and a couple slices of lemon - served with Caesar Dressing
8410 SW Nimbus Ave, Suite 500

Beaverton OR

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
