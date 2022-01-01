Go
Toast

SOCIETY

Burgers are a simple thing – just meat and cheese between two buns. They are enjoyed across this country, no matter where we're from or what we put on top of them. From the backyard to greasy spoon, everyone has their own perfect burger, and they love to share it with the people in their lives.

9999 South Mingo Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fries$3.00
Shroom$9.50
Mayo, sautéed portabella mushrooms, swiss cheese, and caramelized onions.
Bacon 'Cheeese'$10.50
White and yellow American cheese, pepper jack cheese, bacon, pickles, and mayo.
Chopped$12.50
Seared chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, hard-boiled egg, feta, cashews, haystack onions, and honey bacon dijon.
Classic$9.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and house sauce.
Kid Cheeseburger$6.00
Single patty, and American Cheese, on a brioche bun served with your choice of side.
50/50$4.00
Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
Okie$9.00
American cheese, haystack onions, mayo, with onions grilled into both patties.
Jalapeno Cheddar Tots$4.00
See full menu

Location

9999 South Mingo Road

Tulsa OK

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ridge Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Savastano's

No reviews yet

Chicago Style Pizzeria

Zasa's

No reviews yet

Zasa's is is a 90's NY-style pizza place with wings and more. Zasa's is owned and operated by Andolini's Protege Tara Hattan. Winner of multiple International Pizza Championships.

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0108

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston