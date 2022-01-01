Go
Toast

Society BBQ - Midtown Miami

Welcome to Chef Richard Hales' Grateful Hospitality Group. We hope you enjoy Society BBQ!

3401 N Miami Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Smoked Cornbread$5.00
Prime Beef Brisket Burnt Ends
Waffle Fries$6.00
Hales' Kale Coleslaw$7.00
Smoked Mac and Cheese$7.00
Pit Smoked Beans$7.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich$19.00
PICK BBQ SAUCE HERE
Smoked Loaded Potato$10.00
Prime Beef Brisket Sliced
See full menu

Location

3401 N Miami Ave

Miami FL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Thatch

No reviews yet

We are a sustainability driven market, bar + restaurant located in the heart of Midtown, Miami. Our plant-forward menu is made from scratch daily with the most energy-dense superfoods + local ingredients we can find. Everything we do is with creativity and intention in mind, for the health and well-being of our bodies, minds, community + planet. From our carefully curated sourcing programs to our water-filtration and mindful partnerships, we are committed to the highest quality and most life-lifting products. We can’t wait to see you soon.

LJ

No reviews yet

Le Jardinier is an approachable yet refined vegetable-driven restaurant from Michelin-starred Chef Alain Verzeroli.

Eat Greek Miami

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Bodega Airstream

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston