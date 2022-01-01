Sockeye Grill & Brewery
Come enjoy delicious food and Sockeye on tap, in a setting that’s distinctively Idaho!
12542 W Fairview Ave
Popular Items
Location
12542 W Fairview Ave
Boise ID
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lucky Fins
Seafood | Sushi | Grill
Sid's Garage Meridian
Come in and enjoy!
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Come on in and enjoy!