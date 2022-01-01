Go
Sockeye Grill & Brewery

Come enjoy delicious food and Sockeye on tap, in a setting that’s distinctively Idaho!

12542 W Fairview Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Comfort Chicken Bowl$13.00
Woolybugger Wheat breaded, flash-fried crispy chicken breast strips served over garlic smashed potatoes, covered in country gravy with corn and baked with cheddar cheese.
Side Spicy Mayo$0.25
Sockeye Salmon Strips$13.00
Wild Sockeye Salmon strips hand-dipped in Angel’s Perch Amber beer batter and flash-fried. Served with lemon and House tartar sauce.
Bronco Burger$13.00
6 oz. all natural chuck patty served on a brioche bun and smothered in our Power House Porter barbecue sauce, topped with cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, onion straws, lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Sockeye Salmon Club$15.00
Charbroiled Wild Sockeye Salmon served on a pub roll, topped with basil aioli, Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss & cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Crispy Boneless Chicken Wings$11.00
1/2 pound Woolybugger Wheat breaded chicken breast strips, flash-fried and served plain or tossed in your choice of our House-made fire, general’s or Power House Porter BBQ sauce.
Pretzel with Beer Cheese$7.00
Soft pretzel with cup of our house-made poblano beer cheese soup.
Hell-Diver Finger Steaks$12.00
1/3 pound seasoned sirloin, beer battered with Hell-Diver Pale Ale and served with House cocktail sauce.
Pub Burger$12.00
6 oz. all natural chuck patty served on a brioche bun and topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and House dressing.
Meatloaf Dinner$16.00
Three savory slices of House roasted ground chuck and Italian sausage meatloaf, topped with House made bacon gravy, served with garlic smashed potatoes and chef’s sautéed vegetables.
See full menu

Location

12542 W Fairview Ave

Boise ID

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

