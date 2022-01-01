Soda at the Nest
Come in and enjoy!
900 NEVADA WAY
Location
900 NEVADA WAY
BOULDER CITY NV
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fergusons Downtown
Fergusons Loves You!
Mothership Coffee Roasters
Mothership is a Las Vegas based coffee roasting company. Our downtown cafe offer a good selection of coffee drinks and yummy pastries that come fresh from our bakery every morning. Plenty of seating and a great outdoor area to hangout in.
725-735-4539
The Usual Place
Come in and enjoy!
CRAB N SPICE - Spring MTN
Come and enjoy a different level of Seafood Boil!