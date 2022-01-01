Go
Toast

Soda Canyon Store

Soda Canyon Store has been providing Napa Valley locals & visitors with delicious, healthful meals, snacks and picnic provisions since 1946. Boasting fresh, housemade hot & cold deli items, breakfast, brunch & lunch specialties, artisan coffee & espresso drinks & locally produced wine, beer & beverage selections, Soda Canyon Store has something delicious for everyone!

4006 Silverado Trail • $$

Avg 4.1 (433 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate Chip$2.75
custom sandwich$10.00
build your own Soda Canyon Store treat! Your choice of deli meats or vegetarian basics on your choice of bread with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions
napa valley wrap$12.00
roasted turkey breast, avocado & pesto, all wrapped up in a flour tortilla with sprouts, mayo, lettuce & tomato
chicken pesto melt$11.50
house roasted chicken breast, provolone, pesto & mayo on sourdough, pressed & melted to crunchy, gooey perfection!
the tourist$12.00
roasted turkey, brie & avocado with mayo, lettuce & tomato on focaccia
breakfast sandwich$8.75
choose bacon, ham, chorizo or meatless with fried eggs, anerican cheese on toasted sourdough sliced
cobb salad$12.00
Spring greens topped with house roasted chicken breast, thick bacon, gorgonzola. boiled egg, cucumber, shredded carrot and your choice of dressings.
breakfast burrito$8.75
choose bacon, chorizo, ham or meatless with scrambled eggs, potatoes, American cheese & housemade salsa
*corn tortillas or gluten-free bowl option available
soda canyon club$12.00
black pepper turkey breast, thick-cut bacon & jack cheese on a toasted sweet french roll with mayo, lettuce & tomato
firehouse$12.00
roast beef, horseradish cheddar, dijon & jalapeños on focaccia with mayo, lettuce & tomato
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4006 Silverado Trail

Napa CA

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bistro Don Giovanni

No reviews yet

Serving Napa Valley great regional italian food
for 30 years, with amazing garden and vineyards view, beautiful wood burning pizza oven and open kitchen, beautiful French red marble bar counter

Fume Bistro & Bar

No reviews yet

Great food, seasonally inspired menus straight from the farmer's market and regional growers, personal service, and a friendly, welcoming atmosphere.
We build strong ties with local growers and producers of only the freshest produce, meats, cheeses and wines. Our menu, and the friendly welcome you receive when you enter our dining room, reflect my passion for delivering the very best experience to every customer, every night.

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Trancas Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston