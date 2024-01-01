Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Soddy Daisy

Soddy Daisy restaurants
Soddy Daisy restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Liberty Bell Sandwich Shop

124 Harrison Lane Suite 116, Chattanooga

Grilled CHICKEN$7.75
Perfectly grilled chicken breast served on Kaiser bun with Lett, Tomato and Onion
Fresh Burger Grill - Soddy Dasiy

8968 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy

Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Seasoned Tyson chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, cheese
Grilled Chicken Wrap$6.99
Tyson seasoned chicken (Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard & mayo)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Tyson seasoned chicken (Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard & mayo)
