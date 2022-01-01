Sofia and Grace Cookie Company
Bakery located in Bedford Stuyvesant. We specialize in cookies. We have vegan, non-vegan, gluten free and lactation cookies. We also offer other baked goods such as turnovers, scone and loaves. We also have a full coffee bar.
163 Ralph Ave
Location
163 Ralph Ave
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
LunÀtico
Musician-owned bar, restaurant and music venue in Bed-Stuy, BK. Features some of New York’s best musicians, accompanied by unexpectedly fine fare.
Trad Room
Dinner starts at 4pm. Last order at 10:30pm everyday!
Therapy Wine Bar 2.0
Welcome to Therapy Wine Bar 2.0 a vibe in Bed-Stuy!
Oaxaca Taqueria
Come in and enjoy!