516 JULIA ST

Popular Items

Cacio e Pepe$14.00
tonarelli | pecorino locatelli | whey | pink peppercorn
The Spicy$20.00
pepperoni | hot peppers | house ricotta | crispy kale | honey | pecorino
Add On Piada$6.00
baked in pizza oven | garlic oil | sea salt
Salsiccia$20.00
burrata | italian sausage | broccolini | garlic confit | chili flake
Vodka Pasta$14.00
radiatore | tomato sugo | cream | chili flake | pecorino locatelli | petite basil
Margherita$14.00
bianco di napoli tomato sauce | fresh mozzarella | basil | olive oil
Meatballs$8.00
amatriciana sauce | grana padano | petite basil
Ricotta Dip$14.00
house focaccia | clover honey | radish | fennel pollen | pea tendrils | olive oil
Kale$14.00
Covey Rise Farms kale | beets | grana padano | hazelnuts | apple shrub vinaigrette
Commendatore$22.00
garlic oil | mozzarella | ewephoria | italian sausage | sopressa | prosciutto
Location

516 JULIA ST

New Orleans LA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
