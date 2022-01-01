Inner Rail Food Hall

Go
With more than a decade of experience owning, managing, and growing their fast- casual crepe restaurants in Eastern Europe, the team at Sofra Creperie has perfected their family’s secret recipes for the ultimate crepe experience. Using fresh and local ingredients, Sofra Creperie offers both sweet and savory crepes, appealing to a variety of palates.

1911 South 67th Street • $$

Avg 4 (104 reviews)

Popular Items

So Cal$9.00
Chicken, bacon, avocado, spinach ranch, cream cheese, white cheddar
S'mores$7.00
Marshmallow fluff, graham crackers, chocolate
Mediterranean$8.00
Sautéed spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, peppers, sofra sauce, feta
Nutella & Graham Crackers$8.00
Tater Tots$3.50
Strawberry Cheesecake$9.00
Chicken Pesto$9.00
Chicken, tomatoes, spinach, balsamic, pesto, cream cheese, white cheddar
Strawberry Cheesecake$8.00
Strawberries, cheesecake filling, graham crackers
Nutella$7.00
Nutella, graham crackers, and your choice of freshly sliced strawberries or banana
Build Your Own Dessert Crepe$9.00
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1911 South 67th Street

Omaha NE

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

