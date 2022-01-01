Go
Sofra Bakery & Cafe

1 Belmont St • $$

Avg 4 (834 reviews)

Popular Items

Geno's Egg Sandwich$8.00
Halloumi, feta butter, tomato concasse, zhoug, Aleppo brioche. Serves one
Spinach Falafel$12.00
Tahini sauce, beet tzatziki, arugula, pickles. Best enjoyed fresh from the kitchen, please eat promptly. Serves one
Morning Bun$4.50
Croissant dough, cardamom, sugar, orange blossom glaze. Serves one
Chicken Shawarma$12.00
Garlic sauce, greens, pickles. Serves one
Meze Platter$11.00
Beet tzatziki, whipped feta, tahini hummus, baba ghanoush, romanesco & green wheat. Serves one
Lamb Shawarma$14.00
Braised Vermont lamb, cumin, tahini yogurt, pickles. Serves one
Tahini Brown Butter Donut$4.00
Brioche donut filled with tahini brown butter custard topped with salted caramel ganache. Serves one
Turkish Breakfast$12.00
Soft boiled egg, cucumber, tomato, olives, feta, yogurt, spoon sweets. Serves one
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

1 Belmont St

Cambridge MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 5:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
