Sofra Bakery & Cafe

Shiraz Persian Cuisine

Shiraz Cuisine is an upscale, modern Middle-Eastern restaurant located in Watertown. It is only minutes outside the busy city traffic. Shiraz offers the elegance of a city setting with an intimate ambiance and private parking.

From romantic dinners to large social events, we work hard to personalize every specific detail to meet your taste.

Persian cuisine is one of the oldest and most notable in the world. At Shiraz, you will be served healthy and fresh food, made to order. Shiraz is known for its’ hearty meats which are marinated and skewered onto kebabs until perfection.

A good wine makes a great meal even better! That’s why we offer a full bar and superb international wine selection that's reasonably priced to complement your dinner selection.

