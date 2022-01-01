Sofrito Latin Cafe

Go
Founded in 2015, we've always strived to be more than a restaurant. With homemade meals and handcrafted drinks, we bring you the taste of home. Whether you're a local resident or visiting from out of town, we welcome you to eat, drink, and relax like you're at home – you're a part of our Sofrito Family.

8607 Palm Parkway

Popular Items

Argentinian Beef Empanada$4.00
One (1) baked wheat-flour dough empanada filled with ground beef.
Pollo Al Horno$15.50
Half bone-in roasted chicken, seasoned with thyme, rosemary, garlic & other seasonings. **Limited quantities available** (Peru)
Colombian Beef Empanada$3.25
One (1) fried corn flour empanada filled with beef.
Pabellon Criollo$14.75
Seasoned shredded beef, white rice, black beans, white cheese, & sweet plantains. *No changes or substitutions allowed. (Venezuela)
Churrasco$24.00
Grilled skirt steak topped with chimichurri sauce. (Argentina)
Roast Pork$11.50
36 hour braised pork, seasoned with coriander, garlic, cumin & other spices. (Cuba)
Cuban Sandwich$8.75
Ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese, pickles & tangy Dijon mustard on Cuban bread. *Side not included. Sides are available for an additional charge. (Cuba)
FOUR (4) Ham Croquettes$4.25
Four (4) pieces of lightly breaded and fried ham and bechamel fritters.
Pollo A La Plancha$15.50
A la plancha chicken, marinated with fresh garlic. (Colombia)
Argentinian Chicken Empanada$4.00
One (1) baked wheat-flour dough empanada filled with shredded chicken.
8607 Palm Parkway

Orlando FL

Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
