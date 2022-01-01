Go
SOHA Bar and Grill

so•ha (sō hā) n.
1. ThThe name is derived from SOuth HAmpton
Avenue. 2. SOHA is a Gastropub with
an insane draftft beer selection and an outside
the box American menu. 3. The room
is decorated with a plethora of large flat
screens. 4. The decor is super comfy with
a fireplace in the center of the dining room
which pulls together the “lodgey” feel. 5. Our game room allows fun for all the family to enjoy together 6. Our beer garden allows for extra
seating and communal fun times.

2605 Hampton Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Strips$8.00
Corn flake battered and crispy fried. Served with a side of honey mustard
Smashley Burger Topping$1.00
Two crispy thin patties with pepper jack cheese, ketchup, mustard, onions, and pickles served medium well
Wings$9.00
Choose from Boneless or Bone In, 6 wings with your choice of sauce: Hot ~ Soo Hot ~ Mustardy-Hot ~BBQ ~ Butter Garlic Parmesan ~ Thai Chili ~ Korean Glaze
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00
Side Steak Fries$3.00
Fried Pickles$8.00
Breaded and deep fried served with remi sauce
Brussel Sprouts$9.00
Flash Fried, seasoned brussels sprouts, topped with red peppers
BBQ Chicken Nachos$9.00
BBQ Pulled Pork on house fried chips, topped with pico, cheese sauce,and sour cream
Build Your Burger
Build what you want and how you want it.
Jumbo Pretzel$9.00
A jumbo pretzel with your choice of Everything Seasoning or Bavarian Style with one of the following dipping sauces:
Location

2605 Hampton Ave

Saint Louis MO

Sunday1:00 pm - 4:00 am
Monday1:00 pm - 4:00 am
Tuesday1:00 pm - 4:00 am
Wednesday1:00 pm - 4:00 am
Thursday1:00 pm - 4:00 am
Friday1:00 pm - 4:00 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 4:00 am
