Go
Toast

Soho Chicken + Whiskey

Chicken + Whiskey Joint

1889 W 25th St • $$

Avg 4.5 (891 reviews)

Popular Items

BREAST$7.00
MORNIN$17.00
rosemary waffles, powdered sugar, ohio maple syrup
EVENIN$17.00
seared green beans, mashed potatoes, bourbon gravy
MASH + GRAVY$6.00
LOUISVILLE$17.50
fried chicken, american cheese, shaved lettuce, tomato, pickles, duke's mayo, fries
THIGH$6.00
LATE NIGHT$17.00
smoked gouda mac + cheese, hammy collards, bbq
BISCUIT$2.00
seasonal jam + herbed butter. (1 per order)
NASHVILLE$17.50
fried chicken, spicy schmaltz, pimento cheese, coleslaw, grilled pickles, okra remoulade, fries
MAC + CHEESE$6.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1889 W 25th St

Cleveland OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nano Brew CLE

No reviews yet

Small-batch Brewpub designed to celebrate American craft beer paired with our award winning burgers & rotating chef specials

Lotus lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sainato's at Rivergate

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

TownHall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston