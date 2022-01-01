Soho Chicken + Whiskey
Chicken + Whiskey Joint
1889 W 25th St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1889 W 25th St
Cleveland OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nano Brew CLE
Small-batch Brewpub designed to celebrate American craft beer paired with our award winning burgers & rotating chef specials
Lotus lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Sainato's at Rivergate
Come in and enjoy!
TownHall
Come in and enjoy!