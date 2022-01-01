Go
Toast

Soho Saloon

Come in and enjoy!

410 S HOWARD AVE • $

Avg 2.5 (109 reviews)

Popular Items

$ RANCH$0.75
5 WINGS$7.25
TURK BAC GDA WRAP$11.00
10 DRUMS$14.75
10 BONELESS$13.75
10 WINGS$13.75
BASKET FRIES$5.00
CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA$12.00
MAC BITES$8.50
CHICKEN NACHO$10.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

410 S HOWARD AVE

TAMPA FL

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

NY NY Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

King of the Coop- SOHO

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Bar HWRD

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston