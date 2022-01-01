Go
Soho Square Pizza

We make old-world, brick oven style pizza using simple, high end ingredients. We only use fresh mozz made in-house daily.

437 3rd Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grandma Pie$23.00
Our Homemade Fresh Mozz / Imported San Marzano Tomato/ Oregano / Fresh Garlic / Pecorino Romano / Fresh Basil
House Salad$9.00
Spring Mix / Tomato Wedges / Red Onions / Fresh Mushrooms / Oil Cured Black Olives / Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
Vodka Pie
Salvatore's Award Winning Vodka Sauce / Our Homemade Fresh Mozz / Pecorino Romano / Fresh Basil
Mad Mushrooms
Our Classic Pie loaded with Fresh Sauteed Mixed Mushrooms / White Truffle Oil
The Original Soho Square$24.00
Our Homemade Fresh Mozz / Tomato Sauce / Oregano / Fresh Basil / Pecorino Romano
Ceasar Salad$9.00
Chopped Romaine / Shaved Pecorino Romano / Creamy Caesar / Croutons
The "Roni" Square$29.00
The Original Soho Square loaded with hand-sliced pepperoni cups
“MVP” - Mikey's Vodka Pie
Our Vodka Pie topped with: Italian Sweet Sausage / Sauteed Shallots
Grandma Alla (Vodka)$25.00
Our Homemade Fresh Mozz / Our Award Winning Vodka Sauce / Pecorino Romano / Fresh Basil
Our Classic Pizza
Our Homemade Fresh Mozz / San Marzano Plum Tomato / Oregano / Pecorino Romano / Fresh Basil
Location

437 3rd Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
