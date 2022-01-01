Go
Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery

Thai Street Food from all regions of Thailand!

3442 30th Street

Popular Items

Yellow Curry$14.00
Carrots and potatoes in a coconut milk sauce, served with a fried egg.
Khao Soi$13.00
A Burmese influenced dish served widely in Northern Thailand, with a curry soup base, chicken drumstick, egg noodles, beansprouts, pickled mustard greens, green onions, cilantro, and topped with a nest of crispy egg noodles.
Pad Thai$13.00
Rice vermicelli noodles stir fried in tamarind sauce, with egg, beansprouts, green onions, crushed peanuts, cilantro, and a wedge of lime.
Green Curry$14.00
Creamy coconut milk green curry sauce with Thai eggplant, bell pepper, basil, and bamboo shoots. Served with fried egg.
Pad See Ew$13.00
Wide rice noodles stir fried with an egg, dark soy sauce and Chinese broccoli.
Chinese Broccoli$13.00
Chinese broccoli, Thai chilis, garlic, and jasmine rice with a fried egg.
Tom Kha Soup$11.00
Coconut soup with cabbage, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushroom onion, tomatoes, cilantro.
Panang Curry$14.00
Creamy coconut milk panang curry sauce with kaffir lime leaves, served with a fried egg.
Vegan Egg Rolls$6.00
Vegetarian. Crispy fried spring rolls stuffed with veggies, and served with plum sauce.
Pad Kee Mao$13.00
Wide rice noodles stir fried with an egg, onions and Thai basil, with your choice of protein
Location

3442 30th Street

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
