Sokai Sushi Bar

10726 NW 74TH ST

Popular Items

SOKAI DELIGHT$22.00
TUNA OR SALMON, KRAB SALAD, AVOCADO, ASPARAGUS, SESAME SEEDS AND NIKKEI CITRUS SAUCE
EDAMAME$8.00
STEAMED EDAMAME
COPPERFIELD$22.00
MAMENORI, KRAB SALAD, SHRIMP TEMPURA, MASAGO, CREAM CHEESE, AVOCADO, ALMONDS, HONEY AND EEL SAUCE
EBI ROLL SPECIAL$23.00
MAMENORI, SUSHI EBI, SHRIMP TEMPURA, CREAM CHEESE, MASAGO, SCALLION, SWEET POTATO CHIPS, CWEET CHILLI SAUCE, PONZU SAUCE AND AJI AMARILLO SAUCE
NEW COMBO 1$59.00
Cruncky crab
Kona
Sokai
Gaby
Nubo
Marquesa
SOKAI$22.00
MAMENORI, SALMON, KRAB SALAD, SHRIMP TEMPURA, AVOCADO, CREAM CHEESE, TUNA TARTARE, TEMPURA FLAKES, SPICY MAYO, AND ELL SAUCE
DORAL ROLL$27.00
MAMENORI, SHRIMP TEMPURA, SALMON TATAKI, MASAGO, KRAB DIP, FRIED SHALLOTS, KANIKAMA, AVOCADO, TROUT CAVIAR, NIKKEI SAUCE, CITRUS SAUCE, HONEY TRUFFLE SRIRACHA AND GOLDEN FLAKES
DRAGON ROLL$18.00
NORI, SHRIMP TEMPURA, CREAM CHEESE, ASPARAGUS, AVOCADO, SPICY MAYO, AND EEL SAUCE
KONA ROLL$22.00
NORI, SHRIMP TEMPURA, KRAB SALAD, SWEET PLANTAIN, CREAM CHEESE, AVOCADO, SHALLOTS, SPICY MAYO AND EEL SAUCE
GYOZA$7.00
STEAMED OR FRIED PORK DUMPLINGS, MICROGREENS AND PONZU SAUCE
Location

Miami FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
