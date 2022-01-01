Go
Main pic
Sushi & Japanese
Latin American

Sokai Sushi Bar

Open today 12:00 PM - 9:45 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1463 Reviews

$$

10141 w flagler st

Miami, FL 33174

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

NEW COMBO 1$59.00
Cruncky crab
Kona
Sokai
Gaby
Nubo
Marquesa
DRAGON ROLL$18.00
NORI, SHRIMP TEMPURA, CREAM CHEESE, ASPARAGUS, AVOCADO, SPICY MAYO, AND EEL SAUCE
FLAGLER ROLL$20.00
SALMON, KANI STICK, AVOCADO, CHOPPED SHRIMP ON TOP, SCALLIONS, MASAGO, CREAMY SAUCE AND EEL SAUCE
BUTTER KRAB$15.00
MAMENORI, KANI, MAYO, AND PONZU CLARIFIED BUTTER SAUCE
GYOZA$7.00
STEAMED OR FRIED PORK DUMPLINGS, MICROGREENS AND PONZU SAUCE
NUBO$20.00
MAMENORI, SALMON, KRAB SALAD, SHRIMP TEMPURA, CREAM SHEESE, MASAGO, AVOCADO, SWEET POTATO CHIPS, SPICY MAYO AND EEL SAUCE
SOKAI$22.00
MAMENORI, SALMON, KRAB SALAD, SHRIMP TEMPURA, AVOCADO, CREAM CHEESE, TUNA TARTARE, TEMPURA FLAKES, SPICY MAYO, AND ELL SAUCE
EBI ROLL SPECIAL$23.00
MAMENORI, SUSHI EBI, SHRIMP TEMPURA, CREAM CHEESE, MASAGO, SCALLION, SWEET POTATO CHIPS, CWEET CHILLI SAUCE, PONZU SAUCE AND AJI AMARILLO SAUCE
CRISPY SALMON TRUFFLE GUACAMOLE$18.00
TRUFFLE SALMON TARTARE, CRISPY RICE, HANDMADE GUACAMOLE, TOBIKO, MIRCROGREENS AND AJI AMARILLO
CEVICHE ROLL$22.00
MAMENORI, CEVICHEM SLAMON, AVOCADO, MASAGO, SWEET POTATO CHIPS, AJI AMARILLO AND CITRUS SAUCE
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm

Location

10141 w flagler st, Miami FL 33174

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Pieology 8146

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CAO Bakery and Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taco Time and More

No reviews yet

The most authentic Mexican Tacos ever!
Along with delicious homestyle Burgers and more!!
Come and check us out.
you'll love it.

Night Owl Cookie Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Sokai Sushi Bar

orange star4.2 • 1463 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston