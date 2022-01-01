Go
Sokai Sushi Bar

8888 sw 136th st Ste 383

Popular Items

CALIFORNIA ROLL$8.00
SUSHI RICE, AVOCADO, KANI STICK
DRAGON ROLL$18.00
NORI, SHRIMP TEMPURA, CREAM CHEESE, ASPARAGUS, AVOCADO, SPICY MAYO, AND EEL SAUCE
GYOZA$7.00
STEAMED OR FRIED PORK DUMPLINGS, MICROGREENS AND PONZU SAUCE
TUNA ROLL$10.00
SUSHI RICE AND TUNA
MISO SOUP$6.00
TRADITIONAL JAPANESE SOUP BASED ON SOY BEAN TOFU SCALLIONS AND WAKAME
EDAMAME$8.00
STEAMED EDAMAME
ROCKSTAR ROLL$22.00
MAMENORI, SALMON, TUNA, MASAGO, CREAM CHEESE, AVOCADO, TEMPURA FLAKES, SPICY MAYO AND EEL SAUCE
MIAMI ROLL$22.00
NORI, SHRIMP TEMPURA, KANI STICK, TUNA TATAKI, CREAM CHEESE, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER, TEMPURA FLAKES, EEL SAUCE AND SPICY MAYO
BUTTER KRAB$15.00
MAMENORI, KANI, MAYO, AND PONZU CLARIFIED BUTTER SAUCE
CRISPY SALMON TRUFFLE GUACAMOLE$18.00
TRUFFLE SALMON TARTARE, CRISPY RICE, HANDMADE GUACAMOLE, TOBIKO, MIRCROGREENS AND AJI AMARILLO
Location

miami FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
