Sol Ave. Kitchen

TACOS • SANDWICHES

1408 1st Ave N Ste 2 • $

Avg 4.9 (123 reviews)

Popular Items

Korean Beef Bowl$15.00
kimchi, crispy onion, radish, aioli, sunny side up egg
Crispy Potato Taco$4.50
crispy potatoes, black bean vegan crema, pickled peppers, cilantro
Crispy Chicken Taco$4.50
pickles, avocado crema, cilantro, jalapeño
Fried Brussels Sprouts$6.00
togarashi, honey ginger sauce GF DF CONTAINS NUTS
Pork Belly Taco$4.50
maple sambal, sweet potato salsa, toasted pepitas, cilantro
Pork & Mushroom Dumplings$9.00
kimchi, dirty sauce, scallion, radish DF
Crispy Potatoes Bravas$8.00
chili crema, queso fresco, cilantro, V GF
Korean Beef Taco$4.50
braised beef chuck, kimchi, radish, chili crema, cilantro GF
Dirty Wings$13.00
dirty sauce, scallions DF GF
Double Fried Chicken$12.00
potato roll, aioli, kimchi, ssamjang, pickles, cilantro
Delivery
Online Ordering
Location

1408 1st Ave N Ste 2

Moorhead MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
