Sol Island Bar and Grill

Sol Island Bar & Grill located in scenic Athens, Ohio!

700 E State St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1735 reviews)

Popular Items

Southwest Eggrolls$7.95
Chicken, pepper jack cheese, southwest salsa, in a crispy flour tortilla egg roll, with spicy sour cream dipping sauce
The OG BBQ Mac & Cheese$9.95
Topped with smoky and sweet guava rum bbq pulled pork.
Fish Bowl$12.95
White rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, blackened tilapia and avocado cucumber salsa.
Chimi Chicken Bowl$11.95
White rice, black beans, grilled marinated chicken, lettuce, tomato, chimichurri dressing
Cuban Sandwich$10.95
Mesquite smoked pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickle, mustard, and pickle on pressed Cuban bread.
Fun Guy Burger$9.95
Hand pattied fresh beef blend topped with grilled mushrooms, sautéed mojo onions, swiss cheese, mayo on a brioche bun
Bourbon BBQ Burger$10.95
Ultimate Burger$9.95
Hand pattied fresh beef blend, served on onion bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle, onion and choice of cheese. Substitute our black bean burger (no charge)
Burrito$9.95
Flour tortilla stuffed with choice of rice, black beans, choice of grilled chicken, mojo pulled pork, ground beef, or tofu, topped with cheese and oven baked, served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa
El Jefe Burger$10.95
Hand pattied fresh beef blend, pepper jack cheese, guacamole, jalapeños, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato on a brioche roll. Its HOT!!
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

700 E State St

Athens OH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
