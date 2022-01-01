Go
Sol of LA Cafe

Eat Good, Feel Good, All Night

4511 W Pico Blvd

Popular Items

The Gumbroll$16.00
LA Chicken Sausage, Grilled Chicken, Jumbo Shrimp, Lump Crab Meat Smothered in Gumbo Roux served on a Crispy Open Faced French Baguette. (FORK REQUIRED)
Pacific Ocean Views Roll$16.00
Fire Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Lump Crab Meat, and Garlic Buttered Lobster Served on a French Baguette with Mayo, Shredded Lettuce, and Tomatoes and a Remoulade Drizzle.
4511 W Pico Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
