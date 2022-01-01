Go
Consumer picView gallery

Sol of Gardena - 14100 Crenshaw Boulevard

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

14100 Crenshaw Boulevard

Gardena, CA 90249

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

14100 Crenshaw Boulevard, Gardena CA 90249

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fatmobile LA - Fatburger Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
14311 Lemoli Avenue Hawthorne, CA 90250
View restaurantnext
Tamaen - Gardena - 15476 South west avenue
orange starNo Reviews
15476 South west avenue Gardena, CA 90249
View restaurantnext
Fyrebird
orange star4.5 • 336
15717 Crenshaw Bl. Unit A Gardena, CA 90249
View restaurantnext
WING FERNO - GARDENA LOCATION
orange star4.4 • 591
2221 W Redondo Beach Blvd Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
Mr. Fries Man *Gardena* - 14800 S Western Ave suite 108
orange starNo Reviews
14800 S Western Ave suite 108 Gardena, CA 90249
View restaurantnext
DUTC Grill/Golden Bird
orange starNo Reviews
14903 S. WESTERN AVENUE Gardena, CA 90248
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gardena

It's Boba Time - Gardena
orange star4.6 • 6,498
15482 S Western Ave Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
OH MY BURGER
orange star4.5 • 2,995
2142 W El Segundo Blvd Gardena, CA 90249
View restaurantnext
Phantom Carriage Brewery
orange star4.5 • 1,169
18525 S Main St Gardena, CA 90248
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000801 - Gardena Valley Center
orange star4.2 • 1,055
1252-A W. Redondo Beach Blvd. Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
WING FERNO - GARDENA LOCATION
orange star4.4 • 591
2221 W Redondo Beach Blvd Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
Torrance Bakery - Gardena
orange star4.3 • 542
15934 S. Western Avenue Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Gardena

Compton

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Torrance

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Sol of Gardena - 14100 Crenshaw Boulevard

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston