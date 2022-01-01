Go
Toast

Sol

Our scratch kitchen delivers fresh, rustic, fusion food with the boldest and distinctive flavors of Latin American and Spanish cuisine, from our shareable plates to our signature cocktails.

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

38257 Glenn Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (481 reviews)

Popular Items

Sol Burger$15.00
Chorizo Mac$14.00
Malanga Chips And Guac$8.00
Vegan Tacos$14.00
Blueberry Basil$11.00
Bama Short Rib Tacos$14.00
Chorizo & Bean$13.00
Kahuna Burger$16.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

38257 Glenn Ave

Willoughby OH

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

THE 1899 PUB

No reviews yet

This is our story. Our history. Whatever you want to call it. It is a tale of – well – drinking and thinking. Actually, thinking of a better place for drinking, to be more specific.
The 1899 Pub is an iconic neighborhood bar where everything is just a little bit better. Better because of the company. Better because of the libations. Better because it is just right in every way.
We are open seven days a week for beers, snacks, cocktails, music, sports and mostly good ‘ol fashion fun. So here’s to better times, truly better times spent with friends, in our own little place. Stop by and say hello, we’re always happy to see a friendly face.

Frank & Tony's Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Barrio

No reviews yet

Don't forget to add your favorite Barrio margarita to your order!

Chagrin River Diner

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston