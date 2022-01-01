THE 1899 PUB

No reviews yet

This is our story. Our history. Whatever you want to call it. It is a tale of – well – drinking and thinking. Actually, thinking of a better place for drinking, to be more specific.

The 1899 Pub is an iconic neighborhood bar where everything is just a little bit better. Better because of the company. Better because of the libations. Better because it is just right in every way.

We are open seven days a week for beers, snacks, cocktails, music, sports and mostly good ‘ol fashion fun. So here’s to better times, truly better times spent with friends, in our own little place. Stop by and say hello, we’re always happy to see a friendly face.

