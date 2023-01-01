Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle salad in Solana Beach

Solana Beach restaurants
Solana Beach restaurants that serve noodle salad

Sindi's Snack Shack image

 

Sindi's Snack Shack - 150 s acacia ave

150 s acacia ave, Solana beach

TakeoutFast Pay
Veggi Noodle Salad$10.50
Fresh Seasonal Veggies with rice noodles, lettuce, carrot, daikon, green onion, cilantro, Thai basil, cucumber and roasted peanuts
Not So Pork Noodle Salad$14.50
Pork Noodle Salad$10.50
BBQ Pork with rice noodles, lettuce, carrot, daikon, green onion, cilantro, Thai basil, cucumber and roasted peanuts
Ranch 45

512 Via de la Valle, 102, Solana Beach

TakeoutDelivery
Green Tea Soba Noodle Salad$18.00
Shaved Brandt Beef NY, Herb Salad, Yuzu Vinaigrette
