Go
Toast

Solare Ristorante

Come in and enjoy!

2820 Roosevelt Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Classic Pappardelle Bolognese$23.00
Lasagna Tradizionale al Pepe Nero$21.00
Housemade lasagna baked and crispy, slow braised Bolognese sauce, housemade béchamel, and a Grana Padano fondue
Salsiccia$17.00
Fennel seed sausage, roasted bell peppers,
San Marzano sauce and mozzarella
Risotto Tartufo e Capesante$28.00
Wild scallops, Vialone Nano rice, butter, Grana Padano, foraged Italian black summer truffles
Solare Tiramisù$8.00
Mascarpone cheese – Lavazza espresso – lady fingers
See full menu

Location

2820 Roosevelt Road

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Loma Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fluster Cluck Hot Chicken

No reviews yet

Crispy Hot Chicken Done Right. Come in and enjoy!

The Presley

No reviews yet

The Presley is a dynamic outdoor restaurant located in Liberty Station. A great place to gather, The Presley features classic American fare and unique shareable options, as well as an extensive cocktail list that includes frozen drinks, dole whip mimosas and more! You can always take advantage of the beautiful San Diego weather on our expansive patios complete with lush greenery, fire pits and swinging benches. It's always good to see you at The Presley!

Go Go Amigo

No reviews yet

Go Go Amigo is a staycation in Liberty Station. Our South-of-the-border inspired restaurant and bar is bright, colorful and fun—perfect for dinner or drinks with friends! Enjoy plates that celebrate classic Mexican fare and distinctive fusion items. The drink menu is largely tequila-inspired and margarita-focused, with specialty cocktails such as the Prickly Pear Slushy and the Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita. Snuggle up by the fire pit (with a drink in hand, of course) and make some memories with us at Go Go Amigo!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston