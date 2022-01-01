Go
Solbergs Greenleaf

After generations of experience owning and operating restaurants over the past century, our family opened Solbergs Greenleaf Sports Bar & Grill ten years ago. We knew our community deserved a sports bar that could offer a wide selection of great food, a wide selection of beers, and an inviting, family-friendly atmosphere. Over the past decade, we’ve grown to become the town’s go-to option for good times, great beers, cocktails , and delicious food at a competitive price. We also want you to feel at right at home when you eat and drink with us.
GOOD TIMES, GOOD FRIENDS , AND GREAT FOOD !
We got your game on !

1340 Carpenter Ave

Popular Items

Beef Wet Burrito$14.99
A giant flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and Mexican beef, topped with burrito sauce, melted cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, and onions. Served with side of sour cream and salsa.
Seafood Sampler$23.99
Jumbo Shrimp$18.99
Lake Perch$18.99
A local favorite! Premium Lake Perch fillets with our light and crispy breading.
French Onion$5.99
Baja Fish Tacos$15.99
Battered Cod$16.99
Snow White flaky North Atlantic cod fillets, lightly dusted with our house seasoned breading.
Parmesan Cod Beurre Blanc$21.99
Fisherman's Catch Combo$19.99
Broasted Chicken$16.99
A crispy golden 4 piece Broasted Chicken Dinner. Made with fresh chicken coated in our house season flour. Comes with mashed potatoes, gravy, and coleslaw.
Location

1340 Carpenter Ave

Iron Mountain MI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
