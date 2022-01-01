Soldotna restaurants you'll love
More about Odie's
Odie's
44315 Sterling Highway, Soldotna
|Popular items
|Favorite Chicken Cashew
Chicken Cashew salad on honeywheat bread with provolone, Odie's sauce, sprouts, lettuce, tomato, and pickle
|Build Your Own
Your choice of bread, meat, cheese, sauce, and veggies!
|Mel's Turkey & Cranberry
Turkey on grilled jalapeno cheddar bread with Swiss, cranberry sauce, Odie's sauce, lettuce, and tomato.
More about Lucy's Market
Lucy's Market
338 Homestead Ln, Soldotna
|Popular items
|Day-Old Bread (50% off)
Quantities updated after closing each evening.
|French Boule
|$5.50
A classic white French bread. Overnight dough for maximum flavor.
|Weekend Cheese Platter
|$17.50
A taste of place: Sunny California
Dream Weaver –Goat's milk washed-rind cheese from Central Coast Creamery in CA. Notes of sweet cream, with acidic bitterness.
Graziers Raw Milk Sharp Cheddar – Simple and tasty every-day cheddar from Sierra Nevada Cheese Company in CA. Aged at least 120 days. This cheese is made with milk from Certified Graziers cows not treated with artificial hormones. They practice Certified Rotational Grazing on family farms, with no more than 3 cows per acre.
Midnight Moon - Goat's milk Gouda made in Holland for Cypress Grove creamery of CA. Rich and caramelly.
Salami Toscano – Coarsely chopped pork, with traditional seasonings, from Molinari & Sons in San Francisco, CA.
Finished up with – Castelvetrano Olives, Garlic-Pepper Pistachios, crackers.