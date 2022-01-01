Soldotna restaurants you'll love

A taste of place: Sunny California

Dream Weaver –Goat's milk washed-rind cheese from Central Coast Creamery in CA. Notes of sweet cream, with acidic bitterness.

Graziers Raw Milk Sharp Cheddar – Simple and tasty every-day cheddar from Sierra Nevada Cheese Company in CA. Aged at least 120 days. This cheese is made with milk from Certified Graziers cows not treated with artificial hormones. They practice Certified Rotational Grazing on family farms, with no more than 3 cows per acre.

Midnight Moon - Goat's milk Gouda made in Holland for Cypress Grove creamery of CA. Rich and caramelly.

Salami Toscano – Coarsely chopped pork, with traditional seasonings, from Molinari & Sons in San Francisco, CA.

Finished up with – Castelvetrano Olives, Garlic-Pepper Pistachios, crackers.

